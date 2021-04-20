TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,574 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $368.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.