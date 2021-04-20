Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

