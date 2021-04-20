Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

NYSE TREX opened at $104.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. Trex has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Trex by 4,277.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 283,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $20,336,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

