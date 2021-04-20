Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.