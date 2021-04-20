Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.98 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $179,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit