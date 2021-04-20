Trias (old) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Trias (old) has traded up 105.7% against the dollar. One Trias (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Trias (old) has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.51 or 0.00643151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Trias (old) Coin Profile

Trias (old) is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias (old) Coin Trading

