Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 243,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,196. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.71. Spark Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

