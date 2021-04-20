Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $216,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.62.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

