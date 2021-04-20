Triton Wealth Management PLLC Invests $943,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Digital Turbine comprises about 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,833. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

