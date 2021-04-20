Triton Wealth Management PLLC Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,506. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.