TrueFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.80 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

