TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Reaches $45.88 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00088404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00644651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

