Truist Financial Corp Has $792,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

