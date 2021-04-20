Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 322,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

