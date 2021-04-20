Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Huntsman stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

