Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.