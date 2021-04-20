Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for First American Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.51 on Monday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

