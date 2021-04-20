Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,027.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.