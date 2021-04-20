Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBH opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.