Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 175.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

