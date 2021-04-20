Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 20 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.85.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,287.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,026.17. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,308.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

