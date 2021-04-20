Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel Sells 7,500 Shares

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MEDS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 40,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,933. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Trxade Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89.

Get Trxade Group alerts:

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.