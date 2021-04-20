Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trxade Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Trxade Group has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 million, a P/E ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trxade Group during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trxade Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

