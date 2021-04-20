Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 288,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.