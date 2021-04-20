Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.69 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $999.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

