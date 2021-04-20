Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Stephens started coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tuya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $34.81 on Friday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Tuya Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit