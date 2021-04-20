Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie increased their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $367.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,384 shares of company stock valued at $62,883,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 112.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.