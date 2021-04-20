U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of USB opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

