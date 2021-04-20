Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Stock analysts at Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

