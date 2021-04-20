UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EnerSys by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

