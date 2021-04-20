UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.90. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $131.96 and a 52 week high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

