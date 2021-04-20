UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after purchasing an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 72,810 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,076,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,666 shares of company stock worth $30,967,992. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

