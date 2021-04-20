UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,316 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 135,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

