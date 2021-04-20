UFP Industries (UFPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

