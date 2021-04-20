UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 150.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $237.60 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

