UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.99 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

