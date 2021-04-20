UMB Bank N A MO Has $688,000 Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.