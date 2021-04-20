UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NUSC stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

