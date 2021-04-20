UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

