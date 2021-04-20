Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Union Pacific to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.