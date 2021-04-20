United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

