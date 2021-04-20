United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €36.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.07 ($47.14).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.