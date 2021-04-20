United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,006. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.