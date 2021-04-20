United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $324.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

