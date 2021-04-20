UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $418.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.77.

NYSE:UNH opened at $389.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.25 and a 1-year high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

