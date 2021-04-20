uPlexa Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,500.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $3.05 million and $43,500.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About uPlexa

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

