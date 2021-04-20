Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $94,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $98,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Melanie Marein-Efron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 999.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

