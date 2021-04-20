Valor Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,732.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $66,732.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

