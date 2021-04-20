Valvoline Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVV. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE VVV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Valvoline has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit