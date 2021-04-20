VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,120,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,892,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

